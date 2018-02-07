Fundraiser for Tracy Sharples

On Feb. 16, from 7 to 9 pm at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs, a fundraiser will be held for Tracy Sharples. Mr. Sharples was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the summer of 2016. According to a Facebook posting he had radiation treatment five days a week for five weeks in Falmouth. When he went for a follow-up, he learned the treatment had not worked and that cancer had actually metastasized throughout his bones, including his spine and skull.

Mr. Sharples underwent a treatment plan designed by the Dana Farber Institute but is no longer responding to it. He will now begin his third line of defense with a new treatment plan. Because of the financial hardship imposed on the Sharples, they have been forced to give up the Katama Bay oyster farm that they have owned since 2005.

Everyone is invited to the fundraiser at the P.A. Club on Feb. 16. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and there will be a raffle/auction with some great prizes.

Suggested admission is $10. Donations can be mailed to:

You’ve Got A Friend (YGAF), P.O. Box 1317, West Tisbury, MA 02575. Checks can be made payable to YGAF, with “in honor of Tracy Sharples” in the memo line.