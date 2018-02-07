Lambos will leave M.V. Ice Arena

Peter Lambos has resigned as general manager of the Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena effective at the end of the 2017-18 season.

“It’s just a personal decision,” he told The Times. “It’s time to move on. When I took the job, I wanted to help rebuild the arena and that’s what we’ve done. This has nothing to do with disgruntlement.”

Lambos, who has been general manager since June of 2016, said he wants to spend more time with his family.

“As a manager, it takes a lot of time and energy,” he said. “I’m trying to balance my personal and professional life. We’ve done great things with fundraising and renovating and getting it back up and running again. I’ve enjoyed it.

The M.V. Ice Arena went through a $4.2 million expansion. Last month, the arena held a grand reopening.

Lambos intends to stay on through the end of April, which is when the ice is removed and the floor of the arena is inspected. He’ll take on an informal consultant role, he said.

As for what’s next, Lambos isn’t sure. “It’s not like I’ve been plucked by someone else,” he said. “It’s been a neat, fun experience.”