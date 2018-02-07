New officers at Vineyard House

Vineyard House, which provides sober, supportive housing to Islanders in early recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, has elected new officers.

At its Jan. 22 annual meeting, the Vineyard House board of directors elected Jane Seagrave, president; Eric Adams, vice president; Brian McBride, treasurer; and Karen Rankin, clerk.

The board also honored two long-serving volunteers, outgoing president Brian Mackey, who will remain on the board, and Lois Kanter, who has resigned.

Founded in 1997, Vineyard House built a sober living campus in Vineyard Haven in 2014 that can accommodate up to 18 men and 7 women in three houses. A separate community room welcomes Islanders 12-step and other recovery meetings. For more information about Vineyard House, visit vineyardhouse.org.