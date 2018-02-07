Raymond L. Webster III, 57, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 5, 2018 at his home in Vineyard Haven. He was the son of Lucille (Reiger) Webster and the late Raymond L. Webster, Jr. Also he was the father of Lindsay, Hannah and Devon Webster and brother of Pam Reid and Joshua Webster and by his former wife and close friend Candice ‘Candy’ Webster. His funeral will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.