Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no final da versão em inglês

This week’s Brazilian Faces interview is with Marta Camargo. Before I even met Marta, I would hear about her and all the fun things she does on the Island, as well as the projects she is involved in the Island community. I finally met Marta through Dan Waters, who during our first conversation said I had to meet Marta because she had such a joie de vivre that would glisten for hours of conversation. Marta has served on the board of MVYouth since its beginning in 2014, has hosted a Brazilian show, “Brazilian Wax,” on one of the Vineyard’s radio stations, WVVY radio, since 2007, and works as a bilingual counselor for Family Planning.

How did you end up in the United States?

My major in college was business administration. I went to Fundação Getúlio Vargas, which is a well-known Latin American business school in São Paulo — I was born and raised in São Paulo — and started to work in the bank industry shortly after college. I worked for a major Brazilian Bank, Unibanco, for 10 years as a fund manager. While I was working for this bank, I also opened a nightclub, which was near the financial district in São Paulo.

I was having a lot of fun until I started to get bored and wanted to do more than I was doing. I went to my boss at the time and said that I wanted out, and he instead offered me the opportunity to study in the U.S.

I first went to New York and started to take classes at NYU. I also attended an executive education program at Harvard Business School, and ultimately went to the University of Chicago, where I felt right at home.

When did you decide that you wanted to stay in the United States?

After I had been studying for a year, I proposed to the bank where I was working that they set up a mini assets management/proprietary trading desk in New York. At the time, a lot of countries, such as Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, and Chile, among others, were renegotiating their sovereign debt, and I got to work with the trading of emerging market securities. After that, I started to work for a Japanese bank, Nomura, as a trader. I had a lot of fun doing that kind of work, but I also got saturated, it became too much; that sort of work can be so draining. There were times when the stress was so substantial that I would get in the cab from my home to work and cry the entire time. I finally left — six months before the collapse of the Towers. I was in Turkey when it all happened.

How did you end up on the Island? My sister Laura has lived on the Island since 1998. I would visit her at times, and my only experience with the Island was during the summertime. I came to spend New Year’s Eve on the Island in 2006, where I met my partner Craig and slowly began the transition.

How was the transition?

Well, I had to learn a whole new vocabulary, words such as cow, honor system, farming, co-housing, composting toilet, potluck, and at first, I didn’t know what to make of this place. I had to rediscover myself and see who I was going to be in this community.

What were your first jobs?

It was challenging to find work on the Island in the beginning — work that I felt made a difference and ignited a spark within me. In the meantime, I started to attend the WVVY radio meetings in 2007, and launched my Brazilian show, which at the beginning used to be called “Sounds of Brazil” until Lady D, another DJ for the radio station, suggested “Brazilian Wax.” I played most types of Brazilian music, and through this radio program I started to have credentials, my own identity; it was my business card. I began to meet more people, including Dan Waters, who then introduced me to the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council, where I served as a volunteer board member for almost seven years.

What other jobs did you have?

I started a dried-tomato business in 2010 — I was the sales representative, the accountant; I was everything for the company. I also got my real estate broker’s license and became a summer rental manager.

What is it like to be a bilingual counselor?

It is incredibly rewarding. I get to connect with people in a way I never really did before talk about doing work that allows me the flexibility to be on the lookout for other projects while giving me the opportunity to work for my community.

How is your life now on the Island, versus when you lived in New York?

I used to have horrible back and neck pain and live my life under such stress, and I would look for remedies, acupuncture, everything, and nothing would work. After I moved to the Island and got to be in such a beautiful place and to be so close to nature, one of the things I got to get rid of was the pain and the stress. I was presented with a fresh start. I went from high heels, Wall Street, to raising chickens, and I couldn’t be happier about the trade.

Portuguese translation – Tradução em português

A entrevista de Faces Brasileiras desta semana é com Marta Camargo. Antes de conhecer a Marta, eu já ouvia falar sobre ela e todas as coisas interessantes as quais ela faz na ilha, bem como os projetos com os quais ela está envolvida na comunidade da ilha. Eu finalmente a conheci através de Dan Waters, que durante a nossa primeira conversa disse que eu tinha que conhece-lá porque Marta tinha uma alegria de viver que renderia horas de conversa. Marta atua no conselho da MVYouth desde o seu início em 2014, tem um show brasileiro, “Brazilian Wax”, em uma das estações de rádio da ilha, rádio WVVY, desde 2007 e trabalha como conselheira bilingue para o Family Planning/Planejamento Familiar.

Como você veio parar nos Estados Unidos?

Eu fiz faculdade de administração de empresas na Fundação Getúlio Vargas, que é uma faculdade bem conhecida e renomada na americana latina e que fica em São Paulo – eu nasci e cresci em São Paulo – e comecei a trabalhar na indústria bancária logo após a faculdade. Trabalhei para um grande banco brasileiro, o Unibanco, por 10 anos como gerente de fundos. Enquanto eu trabalhava para esse banco, eu também abri uma boate, cuja localização era próxima do distrito financeiro em São Paulo.

Eu estava me divertindo até eu começar a me sentir entediada e queria fazer mais do que estava fazendo. Eu fui ao meu chefe na época e disse que queria sair, e ele me ofereceu a oportunidade de estudar nos EUA. Primeiro eu fui para Nova Iorque e comecei a fazer aulas na NYU. Também participei de um programa de educação executiva na Harvard Business School e, finalmente, fui parar na Universidade de Chicago, onde me senti em casa.

Quando você decidiu que queria ficar nos Estados Unidos?

Depois de estudar por um ano, propus ao banco onde eu estava trabalhando na época que eles criassem uma mini mesa de gerenciamento de ativos/administração proprietária em Nova Iorque. Na época, muitos países, como Argentina, México, Venezuela, Brasil e Chile, entre outros, estavam renegociando sua dívida soberana e trabalhei com a negociação de títulos de mercado emergente. Depois disso, comecei a trabalhar para um banco japonês, o Nomura, como trader. Eu me diverti muito fazendo esse tipo de trabalho, mas também me saturei, tornou-se demais; esse tipo de trabalho pode ser tão taxativo. Houve momentos em que o estresse era tão substancial que eu entrava no táxi e ia da minha casa até o trabalho chorando o tempo todo. Eu finalmente deixei a posição em Wall Street, seis meses antes do colapso das Torres. Eu estava na Turquia quando tudo aconteceu.

Como você veio parar na ilha? Minha irmã Laura mora na ilha desde 1998. Eu a visitava às vezes, porém a minha única experiência com a ilha era durante o verão. Eu vim passar a véspera de Ano Novo na ilha em 2006, onde conheci meu parceiro Craig e lentamente iniciei a transição.

Quais foram seus primeiros trabalhos?

Foi um desafio encontrar trabalho na ilha no começo – trabalho no qual eu senti que estava fazendo diferença ou me motivasse internamente. Entretanto, comecei a participar das reuniões de rádio da WVVY em 2007 e lancei o meu show brasileiro, que no início costumava ser chamado de “Sounds of Brazil” até que Lady D, outra DJ da estação de rádio, sugeriu “Brazilian Wax”. “Eu tocava a maioria dos tipos de música brasileira, e através deste programa de rádio eu comecei a ter credenciais, minha própria identidade; era meu cartão de visita. Comecei a conhecer mais pessoas, incluindo Dan Waters, que me apresentou ao Conselho Cultural de Martha’s Vineyard, onde atuei como membra do conselho voluntário por quase sete anos.

Que outros trabalhos você teve?

Comecei um negócio de tomates secos em 2010 – eu era a representante de vendas, a contadora; eu era tudo para a empresa. Eu também obtive minha carteira de corretora imobiliária e me tornei gerente imobiliaria de temporada.

Como é ser uma conselheira bilíngüe?

É gratificante. Eu consegui me conectar com as pessoas de uma maneira que eu nunca havia antes. É um trabalho que me permite flexibilidade para estar atenta a outros projetos, enquanto me oferece a oportunidade de trabalhar para minha comunidade.

Como a sua vida na ilha difere do tempo em que viveu em Nova Iorque?

Eu costumava ter uma dor horrível nas costas e no pescoço e viver minha vida sob tanta tensão. Eu procurava remédios, acupuntura, tudo e nada dava certo. Depois de me mudar para à ilha e chegar a um lugar tão lindo e estar tão perto da natureza, uma das coisas que eu consegui me livrar foi a dor e o estresse. Foi-me apresentado um novo começo. Eu fui de saltos altos, Wall Street, para criar galinhas, e eu não poderia estar mais feliz com a troca.