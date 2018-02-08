Figure skaters win medals in Boston

Island Figure Skating Club skaters participated in the Basic Skills Competition at the Skating Club of Boston Skating Academy in Boston on Saturday Feb. 3. Here are the results:

Kelly Pacheco won a gold medal in Basic 3

Laila Branca won a silver medal in Basic 4.

Penelope Thornton won a gold medal in Basic 5.

Isabella Webster won a silver medal in Basic 6.

Anina Garvin won a gold medal in Basic 6.

Shealyn Smyth skated later in the day and won a silver medal in Beginner Compulsory Moves.

The Island Figure Skating Club, composed of skaters who are on the ice two to three days a week and take private lessons, will host a competition on island this April, and have their 30th annual Ice Show April 7 and 8. The skaters are coached by Jane Elizabeth Taylor and Beth O’Connor.