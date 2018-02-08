Outstanding feet

1 of 6

When the bell rang to end the school day, Nic Andre would catch a ferry to the mainland and drive to soccer practice in Boston. From 6 to 8:30 pm, Nic practiced with his team, the FC Boston Bolts, then it was back to Falmouth, where he and his mom or dad would stay in a hotel. Then they would catch the 6 am ferry back to the Island, and make it back just in time for class.

Nic and his parents continued this routine three days a week — plus weekends — for five years. Nic’s hard work paid off, though; on Wednesday morning at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, Nic signed his official letter of intent to play Division I soccer for Holy Cross.

Nic was born in Amsterdam, where his passion for soccer sparked at the early age of 6. Nic and his parents moved to the U.S. in time for him to start first grade, and he’s been playing soccer ever since. “Every time I step on the field it’s fun — no matter how far we have to travel, no matter what I have to go through to do it, it all ends up being worth it,” Nic said.

Before Nic played for the Bolts, which is in the U.S. soccer development academy league, he spent his youth playing for coach David Wallace in the Vineyard’s travel program, MV United. “His soccer IQ is absolutely outstanding,” Coach Wallace said. “He is totally the person to make it.”

Wallace talked about Nic’s work ethic. “Nic worked hard every single minute,” he said. “He is a total team player and a well-rounded, very intelligent young man.”

With dozens of classmates and friends surrounding him, his parents and old coach by his side, Nic thanked his mom and dad for their relentless efforts and support throughout the years, then signed his letter of intent. “I think he’s going to get a really great education [at Holy Cross] and soccer is going to be a part of it,” Nic’s mother Ina said. The process of choosing a school began four years ago when Nic started making lists of colleges he was interested in, with academics in mind first, she said. “In the end, soccer is great, but it was really also a means to get into a good school — so academics was the number one goal. So, now he gets to have both, and he’s really excited.”

When Nic graduates in June, he will continue on his long soccer journey with a stop in Worcester; a journey that began in Amsterdam and led him to Boston and all over the East Coast, with the help of his parents.

Nic joins basketball star Erin Hill, who recently signed with Yale, as one of the few Island students to play for a Division I school.