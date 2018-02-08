Tisbury Waterways announces scholarship

Tisbury Waterways Inc. announces a new scholarship for Island residents. According to a press release, the scholarship, initially suggested to honor the legacy of Betty Feldman, a retired educator involved in TWI’s educational efforts, has expanded in memory of other esteemed TWI board members, including June Kapell and Jo Wood. Criteria for the scholarship are that the student must be majoring in an environmental area, such as marine science, and must be in their junior or senior year of college or be enrolled in graduate school. Specifics are posted in the MVRHS guidance department’s post graduate scholarship website. Deadline to apply is March 31, 2018.

Further information about Tisbury Waterways outreach efforts, such as funding the MVRHS Science Fair prizes, the water quality intern, and the Tisbury School stormwater medallion program can be found at www.tisburywaterways.com.