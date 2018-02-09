Paul J. Boniface of Edgartown, formerly of Essex Fells, NJ, passed away peacefully in his home on February 8, 2018. Friends and family may pay their respects at 5 Inwood Road, Essex Fells, NJ, on Friday, February 16 from 7pm to 9 pm. A Catholic funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 17 at 10am at Our Lady of the Consolation located at 1799 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne, NJ. Celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Paul J. Boniface to the Martha’s Vineyard Preservation Trust, P.O. Box 5277, Edgartown, MA 02539. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of the paper.