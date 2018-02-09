Tough defense shuts Vineyarders down

1 of 4

The Vineyarders boys basketball team had no luck against the visiting Bishop Feehan Shamrocks last Thursday falling 59-43.

The shamrocks got the tip off and shot a go ahead 3 pointer to start the game and held on to the lead for the rest of the game. Bishop Feehan senior Luke Sullivan led the shamrocks with 12 points, followed by fellow senior Brendan Campbell with 10.

Despite a relentless man-to-man defense from the shamrocks, the Vineyarders didn’t give up and hustled through till the final buzzer.

The Shamrocks held the Vineyarders to just two points in the first quarter, also managing to draw nine fouls by the half. Freshman Rammon Dos Santos made the first shot for the Vineyarders with a mid-range jumper. Dos Santos went on to finish the game with 11 points. The Vineyarders leading scorer was sophomore Aidan Araujo who poured in 14 points of his own hitting three shots from beyond the arc.

At the start of the second half, Vineyarders head coach Mike Joyce told the team to, “keep it up, be aggressive.” The Vineyarders started the second half with good ball movement and better shot selection than in the first half.

Although the host team whittled down the Shamrocks’ lead to only 10 points during the second half, it wasn’t enough to stop a solid post defense and relentless shooting from the Shamrocks. Vineyarders freshman Mike Trusty got the final shot of the game with a three point buzzer beater.

The Vineyarders’ record now stands at 2-13. They play at home again on Tuesday at 4:30 pm, taking on Old Rochester.