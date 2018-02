The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society is accepting entries for its annual Ag Fair poster contest. The artwork needs to be a graphic design suitable for reproduction on T-shirts and must fit an 18” by 24” frame.

Entries are due by April 1, 2018. Send entries to MVAS, Box 73, West Tisbury, MA 02575. Any questions? Call Amy Coffey at 508-733-2388 or email fair@mvasmv.org. Only one entry per person.