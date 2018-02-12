Albert Walkins Allen III, known to most as “Buddy”, from Vineyard Haven, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2018, at the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington with family by his side. He was 73. He was the son of the late Albert W. Allen Jr. of Vineyard Haven and the late Eileen M. King of Edgartown and was also the stepson of the late William King.

Buddy was born in Oak Bluffs on January 13,1945. He lived in Edgartown and then moved to Vineyard Haven with his family as a teenager. He grew up on Skiff Ave. and lived there until his passing. He worked as a fisherman, clamming and scalloping. He also worked in lawn care and masonry throughout the years. He loved growing flowers in his yard and gardening. He enjoyed playing softball, golf and going to the dog track races with friends in his younger years. Golfing was one of the things he really exceeded at. He played in many tournaments at Farm Neck and other golf courses. Later he just loved chatting with people and living on the island. Buddy was a true Islander and loved it when his grandchildren came to visit. When they were little, he loved taking them to the Flying Horses, digging for quahogs, and feeding the ducks at The Lagoon, as he always did with his daughter Kimberly. He would show Martha’s Vineyard to all the new people who came with his daughter from Vermont by taking them from town to town. He also liked to take trips off-Island. He took care of his mother for many years and would take her to many of her appointments that were off-Island. He also took other Islanders to their medical appointments, when they needed transportation. Buddy’s favorite trip was to visit his daughter and her family in Vermont. He loved taking his mom on these trips and finding a different route each time, because he loved the scenery. He loved to golf in Vermont and taught his son-in-law everything he knows, he also always had his daughter ride alongside him in the cart. He started a family tradition when his first granddaughter was born, taking the kids to Santa’s Village in Jefferson, NH. For 10 years, they made this trip every year in October, because Buddy loved Mount Washington and the fall foliage.

He is survived by his beloved daughter Kimberly Anne (Allen) Goodell and her husband Brian of Wallingford, VT his three beautiful granddaughters that he thought the world of and who loved Papa Allen with all their hearts: Kassidi , Kelsey and Kylee Goodell all of Wallingford, VT. He is also survived by his siblings: sisters Judith Kennan of E. Hartford CT, Joyce Allen of Vineyard Haven, brother Robert Allen and his wife Maria of Scituate, a brother-in-law David Berube of Edgartown. He was predeceased by his sister Karen Berube of Edgartown and two brothers-in-law, Robert Kennan of E. Hartford, CT, and David Ritter of Vineyard Haven. He also leaves many nieces and nephews Robert, Richard, Heidi, David, Carla, Paul, Heidi, Wanda, and Tammy. He predeceased Brenda, Billy, Ronnie, and Eric who all also have spouses and children who loved their Uncle Buddy.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, from noon to 2 pm at the Chapman, Cole, and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs.

Everyone is welcome to join the family immediately following the visiting hours for a reception from 2 to 5 pm at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown to celebrate Albert’s (Buddy’s) life.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations made in his memory to the Island Food Pantry, PO Box 1874, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.