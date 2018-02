Loved ones of Elsie Schraeder note her passing on February 5, at 52 years of age. She is survived by her partner, Josh Yates, and his daughter Ruby. Elsie was an adventurer with strong ties to Ireland and the Pacific Northwest. She traveled extensively, but Martha’s Vineyard was her home for over 25 years. A celebration of her life will be held in spring 2018 in the garden she nurtured over the years.