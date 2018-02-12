Kevin M. Hearn died on Saturday, Feb. 3 at his home in Key Colony Beach, Fla., after a brief illness. He was 73.

Born at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Sept. 14, 1944. He grew up on Hines Point with his late mother Eunice R. and late father Kenneth Sr. along with two brothers, Glenn and the late Kenneth Jr. He graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in ‘62, continuing on to Wentworth Institute in ‘64 and inducted in the U.S. Army in ’67 and discharged in ’69. He served in Bear Cat, Vietnam, as radio relay carrier operator. Returning to the Island, he worked for the New England Telephone Company and later Heather Gardens. Kevin was married to Roberta (Fontaine) for 50 years and raised their two children Heather, the late Brendan Hearn in West Tisbury.

On the water, his fishing friends knew him as the Makonikey Kid: the man, the myth, the legend. There wasn’t a place on the North Shore he didn’t know about to catch fish. Robert Post chased him down to share a story for his book ‘Reading the Water’ (Chapter 3).

On land, his knowledge of plants and devotion to gardening led he and his wife to start Heather Gardens named for their daughter. He also enjoyed the green mountains in West Woodstock, Vermont, with his family, including son in law Vincent, grandchildren Kaitlyn and Jared. With his Rossignol Rooster skis, he rode the ski lifts of Killington with frozen Baby Ruth bars in each pocket, chasing fresh powder.

Kevin was a lifelong New York sports fan, even brave enough to have a Yankees sticker on his red Chevy truck in New England. He was a card player, not playing his hand until the very last moment when he would go out. Kevin loved reading mysteries.

Waders and plaid shirts were shed for tank tops and Tevas as fishing brought him to the Florida Keys. He learned to read those waters. Even if he didn’t catch anything he was after, he considered it a successful day on the water. He was most proud of catching a fish on a fly of his own design. Fishing at the reef, bay side or right off his dock in the canal was enjoyed for the past 15 years. He and his nephew, David Hearn, shared many fishing secrets.

For three years, his great grandson, Latham, has kept him active working on birdhouses to play kitchens. Papa, as Latham called him, shared a special bond of enjoying roasted beets and eating cherry tomatoes straight from the plant.

Kevin’s love for the outdoors and zest for his family will surely be missed. He is survived by his wife Roberta (Fontaine) Hearn, daughter Heather Maciel (husband Vincent), late son Brendan Hearn. Along with his granddaughter Kaitlyn Kurth (husband Ryan), grandson Jared Maciel, great grandson Latham Kurth. He is also survived by his brother Glenn Hearn (wife Linda), late brother Kenneth Jr (late wife Maureen) along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Service of his cremains are planned for Kevin in the spring at Lambert’s Cove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in memory of Kevin M. Hearn. Checks should be made payable to Sylvester and mailed to Sylvester Development Office, P.O. Box 016960 (M-867), Miami, FL 33101 or Miami VA Healthcare System, Fisher House, 1201 NW 16th St. Miami, FL 33125.