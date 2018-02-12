Tennis star wins tourney

Kat Roberts, who trains at Vineyard Youth Tennis, won the girls 18 and under level 7 tournament at the Longfellow Club this past weekend in Boston. Kat won by scores of 6-1, 6-0, 6-0. Kat’s win will gain her some points, and help her move up in the New England rankings, where she already is ranked in the top 60.

Also at Vineyard Youth Tennis, Clyde Smith won the annual Rules Class Test. This fifteen question test presented questions regarding USTA rules, code of conduct and etiquette. Clyde only missed one question out of the fifteen. The test culminated weeks of reviewing the Friend at Court book in a classroom setting with the VYT Tournament Team.