Bridge Notes

At the Feb. 5, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club six pairs competed. First place went to Bea Phear and Nancy Cabot. Tied for second place were Barbara Besse, playing with Lou Winkelman, and Barbara Silk, playing with Dave Donald.

At the Feb.6, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven eight pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Rich Colter and Dave Donald, followed by Barbara Besse and Barbara Silk in second, and Dan and Nancy Cabot in third.

At the Feb. 8, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, six pairs competed. First place went to Dan and Nancy Cabot, followed by Joan Perrine and Diana Dozier in second.