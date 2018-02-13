Court report: Feb. 8, 2018 – Feb. 12, 2018

Feb. 8, 2018

Jaroslav Kral, Edgartown; DOB 3/10/72, strangulation or suffocation: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; assault and battery on a family/household member: guilty — one year in the house of correction, suspended with probation for two years, must pay $50 VW and $4,200 restitution, have no contact with victim and compete a batterer’s course.

Nicholas J. Ligor, Boston; DOB 2/27/90, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, probation for one year; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Feb. 9, 2018

Adam John Castro, Edgartown; DOB 11/14/95, vandalizing and trespassing notice, injury under $5,000 to church/synagogue, malicious destruction of property over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Feb. 12, 2018

Michael E. Almeida Jr., Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/12/80, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate; vandalizing property: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Michael D. Francis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/29/55, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Michael D. Francis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/29/55, resisting arrest: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

Anna Greene Lindstrom, West Tisbury; DOB 3/5/69, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth and failure of the alleged victim to cooperate.

Daisy E. Perez, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/9/79, assault and battery on a family/household member, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial conference.