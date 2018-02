Mardi Gras was Tuesday, but the celebration on Martha’s Vineyard begins Saturday. Head to the Loft and Pizza di Napoli on Feb. 17, at 6 pm, for the second annual Mardi Gras on M.V. party. The entire community is invited for live music, food, raffles, and an all-around good time. Suggested donation is $10, and proceeds benefit the Island Children’s School in West Tisbury. Music begins at 10 pm. For more information, call 508-693-5815.