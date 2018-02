Ever played pickleball? Better yet, ever heard of it? It’s a sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and ping-pong, and Airport Fitness in Edgartown is dedicating Fridays to it. Drop in and give it a try on any Friday at 7:30 pm. Instructor Kye Howell will take you through the sport, and it only costs $20. For more information, visit airportfitnessmv.com or call 508-696-8000. Open to all young adults.