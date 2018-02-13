Island skaters strut their stuff

1 of 5

Young Island hockey players, from eight year olds to 13, showcased their talent last weekend in a four-town tournament hosted by the Martha’s Vineyard Youth Hockey (MVYH) at the Ice Arena in Oak Bluffs.

Under-10 (Squirts), Under 12 (PeeWee) and Under-14 (Bantam) Vineyard coed teams had solid wins against teams from Burrillville (Broncos) and Smithfield (Vikings), R.I. and against the Lower Cape Coyotes.

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School coaches Matt Mincone (boys) and John Fiorito (girls) may have an extra spring in their steps this week after seeing what’s down the road for their programs.

Saturday’s PeeWee contest pitting the Mariners against the visiting Burrillville Broncos was a good example.

The game ended as a 5-5 tie, but players such as Liam and Aidan Conley (a combined brother hat trick), Paige Anderson, Alana Nevin, and goalkeeper Silas Stanek-Steed (22 saves) immediately stood out as up and comers. Among the Mariners, goalie Alex Walsh, Caroline Kelleher and a gutsy Luke Yuhas caught fan attention.

The folks at MVYH are a committed bunch who use the resources of a top-quality rink and their unremitting effort to coach skills and sportsmanship to good effect in to develop Island hockey and citizenship.

Vineyard youth teams were 3-3-2 in the tourney. Complete results follow:

Saturday

Mariners PeeWee Smythe 5

Burrillville Broncos PeeWee Smythe 5

Mariners Bantam Norris 0

North Smithfield Vikings Bantam Norris 3

Mariners PeeWee Smythe 1

Burrillville Broncos PeeWee Smythe 2

Mariners Bantam Wales 0

Gateway Gladiators Wales 3

Sunday

Mariners Bantam Wales 1

Nantucket Nor’ Easters 1

Mariners Squirt Wales Purple 5

Yarmouth-Dennis Dolphins 1

Mariners Bantam Norris 6

Lower Cape Cod Coyotes Bantam Norris 3

Mariners Squirt Wales Purple 6

Yarmouth-Dennis Dolphins 0