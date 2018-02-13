Overdose death leads to drugs charges

A Tisbury man is facing a drug-related charge after a detailed police investigation that started with a woman who overdosed in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 149 Greenwood Ave.

A police report, written by Tisbury Det. Max Sherman, includes statements from the woman’s boyfriend, Leo Willoughby, that the drugs were bought from his nephew, Jason Willoughby, on Feb. 5.

Officer Michael O’Rourke applied for a search warrants and an arrest warrant for Jason Willoughby on a charge of distribution of a class B drug. “These things were sought based on the statements made by Leo at the scene this morning,” the report states.

While obtaining the warrants for Jason Willoughby, police checked on the well-being of his girlfriend, Christina Berger. The report noted that police had checked on Berger in December because (Jason) Willoughby had allegedly assaulted her.

During their investigation of the woman’s overdose death, Tisbury police received leads that Willoughby was living in a house at Bernard Circle in Tisbury with Emery “Mo” Johnson.

Their investigation eventually led them to 190 Bernard Circle, where officers had previously knocked and gotten no answer.

After checking out some other addresses, officers returned to 190 Bernard Circle where woman answered out of a second floor window and told Sherman that she didn’t recognize any of the names they were looking for and that she’d just moved into the house.

While police were speaking with her, Officer Jeremie Rogers knocked at the back door of the house and made eye contact with Berger.

“Berger initially told officers that Willoughby left this morning. After a second request to get Willoughby, Berger went inside and downstairs and returned with Willoughby,” the police report states. “Willoughby called his attorney, Robb Moriarty, using Berger’s phone while we informed him of his Miranda Rights and why he was being arrested. We informed Willoughby that [the victim] had died. Willoughby told us that his attorney advised him not to say anything but Willoughby continued to talk.”

Officer Jeff Day took Willoughby to Dukes County jail.

“Berger continually denied knowing that Willoughby was using or selling drugs,” the report states.

While police waited for the warrant to search the house, the woman who’d answered from the second floor window said she and her roommate were hospital employees and the hospital rents the house for staff. She said her roommate was dating Johnson and that he has stayed there almost every night. According to the report, “[She] added that ever since Willoughby and Berger moved in, there has been a lot of people coming and going from the house. [She] then called her bosses at work and made them aware of the situation.”

The report noted that since Willoughby’s arrest, the woman was relocated, and her roommate, Johnson’s girlfriend, had been fired from her job at the hospital.

When police searched the basement apartment, they found evidence that a number of items had been flushed down the toilet. A search of the contents of the clogged toilet, and of the apartment, turned up a plethora of paraphernalia, including: “trash can full of needle caps, ‘Fireball’ lids with white residue on them, corner [of a] baggie with white powdery residue found in trash…a sandwich bag half-filled with marijuana in the closet…table with white powder residue on it, two white wax pieces of paper found inside paper towel roll, 3 syringes with needles taken off…”

During the search, Det. Sherman saw Johnson and his girlfriend moving belongings out of her room.

“I told [Johnson] that it appears he does know where the house is, he replied, ‘I’m just helping a friend move out.’ I informed him to stop lying to my face. Shortly thereafter they were gone,” Sherman wrote.

The following day, Feb 7, Leo Willoughby told police he’d picked up Jason Willoughby and Berger after they’d arrived in Oak Bluffs on the Patriot on Feb. 5 and Jason told him he had a large quantity of drugs. The three of them went to Leo’s house, where Jason produced “a ‘block’ of heroin and went to Leo’s bedroom with Leo and [the victim]. Leo stated they bought $100 worth…[Jason] told Leo it was heroin. Leo stated he believes it was Fentanyl because the color and the lack of odor/taste,” the report states.

The report noted Leo has a long record of drug-related convictions dating back to 1990. “There has been numerous overdoses at Leo’s house, including the death of [the victim’s] sister.”

Leo told police the amount of the drug the deceased woman took “was smaller than the head of Lincoln on a penny.”

The Feb. 6 application for criminal complaint states that Leo told police he used a very small amount and it almost killed him. “When he woke up, approximately three hours later, he observed [the victim] on the floor next to the bed…Leo Willoughby stated Jason sells cocaine, Xanax, heroin and whatever else he can get his hands on. [He] stated Jason Willoughby has approximately 20 grams of pure white Fentanyl which will last approximately three days before he’s sold out.”

In a follow-up interview with Det. Sherman on Feb. 9, Berger denied knowing Willoughby had a drug addiction as “was completely surprised by all of this,” the report states. Berger also told police she did not recall Willoughby flushing anything down the toilet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Speaking to The Times on Tuesday, Jason Willoughby’s attorney, Robb Moriarty, questioned the strength of the evidence against his client. “It’s based only on the word of a notorious long-time informant, whose only track record is of drug addiction and larceny,” he said.

The first week of February was not a good one for Jason Willoughby.

He was also summonsed by Oak Bluffs police on a charge of receiving stolen goods. After Jason Reagan was arrested for larceny on Feb. 1, in connection to the theft of over $50,000 in cash from an East Chop house, Reagan told police he’d given Willoughby $2,000 in cash — $800 for the purchase of drugs and $1,200 for a loan.

Jason Willoughby has an extensive criminal record and is currently being held at the Dukes County jail on $10,000 bail.

He will be arraigned on Thursday, March 8, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl.