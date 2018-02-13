Painted puppies

1 of 4

Dogs come in all types and temperaments. So do Vineyard artists. And the two merged last weekend when Featherstone Center for the Arts hosted a pet-friendly opening for its current and first show of 2018 — “Dog Wild!”

Over 80 artists contributed work to the dog-themed show. The media ran the gamut from the traditional paintings, photos, and sculpture to the more creative — doggy-embellished ceramics, paw-print cards, origami and Japanese prints, and spiral notebook-wire sculpture. Even the treats showed a lot of originality. There were hot dogs and devil dogs (of course) for human consumption and lots of canine treats, including fortune cookies in honor of the Chinese Year of the Dog.

The Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard was on hand to educate people on their mission and provide some dog visitors, and photographer David Welch offered free snaps of pups and their owners at his photo booth.

Though the four-legged visitors may not have appreciated the artwork as much as their owners did, the dogs most definitely did enjoy the opportunity to sniff and mingle. Paul Doherty and David Behnke brought their two Gordon setters, who were the models for the two photos by Paul included in the exhibit. The four-legged duo used the occasion to make new friends. “They have not met a small dog that they have not fallen in love with,” said Mr. Doherty. There were plenty of all sizes, shapes, and breeds on hand. Something for everyone, dogs and art lovers alike.