A documentary released last spring swept the nation, and Islanders can join the conversation on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 6 pm. The Island Wide Youth Collaborative hosts a screening of “Angst,” a documentary about anxiety, at the MVRHS library. In the documentary, mental health experts discuss the causes of anxiety, the sociological effects, and what can be done about it. The screening will be followed by a Q&A. For more information, call 508-693-7900 ext. 400, or visit mvcommunityservices.com.