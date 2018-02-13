Vera Christine Pratt died peacefully at age 83 on Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Atrium hospice in Falmouth where she spent the last two years of her life.



Vera was born Feb. 13 in 1935 to Trude Pratt Lash and Eliot Pratt. She was a long time summer resident of the Island before moving from Washington D.C. to become a permanent resident of Chilmark in 2002. She was a graduate of the Putney School, Radcliffe College (class of ’56) and had a masters in landscape design from the Harvard School of Design. She loved music and was active in the Island Community Chorus. Vera was an accomplished painter, a world traveler, a philanthropist with particular generosity to Oxfam and Save the Children, and a Reiki practitioner. She will be remembered for her altruism, vivid Vineyard landscape paintings, bountiful gardens and love of nature.



She is survived by her brother, Peter Pratt, of Bridgewater, CT, her brother Jonathan Lash of Amherst, MA and her many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews in Connecticut, Vermont, California, Washington, D.C., and on Martha’s Vineyard.