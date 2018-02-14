Herbert Alton Landers died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at his home in Oak Bluffs, surrounded by his family. He was 89. He was the husband of Elsie Mae (Gross) Landers who predeceased him in April of 2015.

Herbert was born in Oak Bluffs on Oct. 20, 1928, the son of Ernest and Bessie (Morgan) Landers. He attended the Oak Bluffs School and has worked ever since. He has worked at being a fisherman, fishing and scalloping, a carpenter and finally retired from the Oak Bluffs Highway Department.

Herbert enjoyed fishing, scalloping, cooking, creative drawing, and oil painting.

Herbert is survived by his daughter Patricia M. Sylva and was predeceased by his daughter Margaret J. Landers. He was the last of his generation, being predeceased by all his brothers, Edward Landers, Ralph Landers, Leslie Landers, and Arthur Landers and his sister, Marion Landers. He is also survived by his grandchildren:, Sonya Joy, Brittany Gunderson, Colette Sylva, Leland Sylva, Josiah Sylva, and Amy Landers; 14 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at a later date to be announced.