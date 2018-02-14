Keating pushes for nuclear plant decommissioning

U.S. Rep. William Keating has reintroduced the Nuclear Plant Decommissioning Act, his congressional office stated in a press release. The legislation is co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont. It “requires a nuclear plant operator to consult with state and local communities when drafting plans to govern the shutdown of a reactor and eventual transfer of a plant’s federal license,” the release states.

Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, which is in the heart of Keating’s district, is slated to begin decommissioning in 2019.

“Ask anyone in Plymouth how important the decommissioning of Pilgrim is and they will tell you in no uncertain terms,” Keating stated in the release. “Plymouth residents can name a number of concerns, whether they be economic, environmental, safety, labor, or others. Not having their input makes no sense whatsoever and would only serve one purpose — the operator’s purpose. It is the people who live or work in the community hosting a nuclear power plant who truly understand the effects of decommissioning one. This legislation gives them a voice. They have been drowned out by the big corporations who own these plants for too long.”

“I applaud Congressman Keating’s efforts to hold Pilgrim to account and to ensure that the decommissioning process is safe, comprehensive, and engages the local community,” state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, wrote in an e-mail. “The flagrant violation of safety protocols at the plant demand its immediate shutdown and a thorough decommissioning process.”