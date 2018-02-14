Mini Golf at library was a big success

To the Editor:

The Friends of the Oak Bluffs Library (LFOB) want to thank the library staff, the event’s sponsors, the volunteers and all those attending for making this weekend’s Miniature Golf at the Library a success. This year saw more enthusiasm, satisfaction, and a younger crowd than in the last three years, making it the most successful in its history.

More than 400 adults, teens, and children attended the two-day event, which helped bring many new people to become acquainted with many of the new services the library now provides.

Without its sponsors: Vera & Alex Childrenswear, MV Bowl, Barn & Bistro, Santoro Hospitality (Oceanview Restaurant), Conroy Pharmacy, Phillip’s Hardware, daRosa’s Corp. PJS MV (Slice of Life Restaurant), Tony’s Market, Vineyard Market (Jim’s Package Store), and Eastaway Inc., the event would not have been possible. This includes Jim’s Package Store and Our Market, who generously donated the beverages.

Hope to see you again next year.

Abe Seiman

On behalf of Library Friends of Oak Bluffs