REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: February 5 – 9, 2018

Chilmark

Feb. 6, Ernest D. Buff sold a lot on East Lane to S. Fain Hackney, trustee of 21 East Lane Realty Trust, for $800,000.

Feb. 7, Jennifer T. Fleming, Personal Representative of the estate of Alice K. Hartley, sold 64 Putnam Rd. to Ellen Sheriff Rogers, trustee of the Declaration of Trust of Ellen Sheriff Rogers Trust, for $,175,000.

Edgartown

Feb. 7, Jonathan F. Bennett sold 378 West Tisbury Rd. to Joseph C. Rock and Jade L. Bennett for $300,000.

Oak Bluffs

Feb. 8, Louis B. Johnson and Barbara Johnson sold 21 Forest Hill Ave. to Douglas A. and Charlotte L. Taft for $501,000.

West Tisbury

Feb. 8, Harry M. Lasker 3rd, trustee of Red Farm Realty Trust V, sold 42 Fire Tower Rd. to Huckleberry Perch LLC for $800,000.