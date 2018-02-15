Coast Guard saves four fishermen from sinking vessel

Updated @ 2:20 pm

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four fishermen from a sinking vessel Wednesday evening 18 miles south of the Vineyard.

The fishing vessel Sea Star radioed the Coast Guard at 6:20 pm, indicating they were listing heavily and taking on water, Petty Officer Nicole Groll said. The fishermen told the Coast Guard they were in the process of putting on immersion survival suits, Groll said.

A Jayhawk helicopter and an Ocean Sentry surveillance plane from Air Station Cape Cod, already in the air for training, diverted to the Sea Star’s distress call, according to a press release.

Air Station Cape Cod Commander Brian McLaughlin was the pilot of the Jayhawk.

The Sea Star crew said they began taking on water for an unknown reason, McLaughlin said in a telephone interview with The Times. “They knew right away that it was pretty dire,” he said.

McLaughlin said he and his crew were training on the southeast side of Woods Hole with a boat crew from Station Woods Hole when the emergency arose. It was hoist training, he said, exactly the type of rescue procedure later employed to save the fishermen. McLaughlin was in direct radio communication with the captain of the Sea Star while enroute. A trip, he said, that took 10 to 15 minutes. When the Jayhawk came upon the Sea Star, 60 percent of her stern was underwater, he said. To keep her afloat, the captain had the fishing boat at full throttle which made for about five to seven knots headway in the boat’s semi-submerged state, he said. With the aid of a rescue swimmer, the Jayhawk hoisted two of the fishermen individually after they leapt from the moving boat.

The captain then radioed McLaughlin.

“The engine died. She’s going down,” McLaughlin recounted.

The captain and the remaining fisherman dove into the water together from the Sea Star.

“The boat sank right in front of us as we picked the last two up,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin credited the Ocean Sentry crew, a fixed-wing aircraft, that flew above the rescue with their infrared camera trained on the Sea Star with making sure no fishermen were lost. That and their ongoing communication link with Sector Southeast command helped ensure that the Jayhawk crew could focus solely on rescue efforts, he said.

The fishermen were flown to Air Station Cape Cod where they were examined by medical personnel and found to be in good health, Groll said.

A motor lifeboat deployed from Station Menemsha was called to assist the aircraft but did not arrive at the scene in time to help in the rescue, Groll said. The motor lifeboat was within about five miles of the rescue site when the helicopter departed with the fishermen, Station Menemsha Commander Robert Reimer told The Times. The Menemsha crew continued on after the rescue was complete in order to make sure the Sea Star completely sank and did not pose a marine hazard, Groll said. The crew found it did and posed no navigation danger in and of itself, however a marine bulletin was issued warning of a potential debris field left behind from the sinking, Reimer said.

The fishermen’s immediate use of an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) and the crew’s decision to don immersion suits were important factors in their successful rescue, Groll said.

“I think it’s key they had properly maintained gear,” Reimer said, referring to the beacon and the suits.

He noted the seas were 4 to 6 feet and the wind was blowing 20 mph. In general, he likened trying to find a person in the water to locating a bobbing basketball, because little more than a person’s head shows. This becomes more difficult “especially after sunset, in the darkness,” he said. The nighttime rescue yesterday was greatly helped by the activation of the beacon, he said.

McLaughlin also said the suits were important. Each had a strobe light that rescuers could see.

McLaughlin later learned that the crew of the Sea Star performed drills regularly with the suits and lauded the preparedness put in motion when disaster came.

As the helicopter neared, it was able to zero in on the Sea Star through the channel 16 radio connection the Jayhawk and the captain shared, McLaughlin said.

The Sea Star, which operated out of New Bedford, is a crab and lobster boat owned by Nomis Fisheries of Narragansett, R.I., New Bedford harbor officials said.

Nomis representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

The cause of the sinking is under investigation, Groll said.

Updated to include an account from the Jayhawk pilot and New Bedford harbor officials.