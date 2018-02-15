SSA Woods Hole is down, Sankaty filling in

For the second day in a row, commuters who typically travel aboard the M/V Woods Hole are crammed into the freight ferry M/V Sankaty for their daily trips to and from Martha’s Vineyard.

On Wednesday evening, commuters arrived at the Vineyard Haven terminal to find the Woods Hole out of commission. About 15 minutes after the 5 o’clock boat was due to depart, the Sankaty pulled into the slip and unloaded passengers from Woods Hole.

Meanwhile, hundreds of passengers waited in a line that snaked throughout the parking lot. Passengers filled the interior cabin to standing room only. About three dozen hardy passengers huddled on the benches outside, hoods pulled up. Some passengers were not allowed to board because the ferry had reached its capacity.

At the docks, Steamship Authority employees told passengers the Woods Hole suffered an engine issue.

Nothing on the SSA website alerts passengers to the change in vessels or how long the Woods Hole will be out of service. The same ferry was out of service last weekend after the vessel developed a crack in its keel cooler.

The Times has reached out to the SSA for more information and will provide updates when they become available.

The Woods Hole is already filling in for the Island Home, which is out of service for repairs through the middle of March.