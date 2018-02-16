Batter, Batter!

Registration for the 2018 Martha’s Vineyard Little League (MVLL) and Gateway Babe Ruth Baseball seasons has opened for boys and girls in all divisions: Tee Ball (ages 4–6), AA Minors (ages 6–9), AAA Minors (ages 7-11), Majors (ages 10–12), and Babe Ruth (ages 13–15). All players, returning and new, must register online at mvlittleleague.org. MVLL is offering a $25 discount for players that are registered prior to March 1.

Players ages 7 to 12 who wish to play in AAA Minors or Majors are required to attend a tryout/evaluation at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School gym. Tryouts/evaluations will be held Saturday, March 17, 9 am to 1 pm, and Sunday, March 25, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Players only need to attend once, and will be evaluated in small groups on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All players who are trying out and registered are assigned to a team; there are no cuts. Tryouts/evaluations are to help the league create parity within each division, and ensure a player is playing at the appropriate level.

All players league age 10-12 must try out for Majors. Returning Majors players remain in Majors, but are required to attend an evaluation to showcase their talents for the redraft.

MVLL is always looking for coaches, particularly in Tee Ball and Minors, and umpires at all levels. If interested in volunteering, please contact league officials using the contact form on the league website, or email Chris Roberts at info@mvlittleleague.org. For more information, please visit mvlittleleague.org.