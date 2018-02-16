Island chef Chris Fischer and comedian Amy Schumer marry in Malibu

Martha’s Vineyard chef Chris Fischer and comedian Amy Schumer tied the knot last Tuesday in an “intimate” wedding ceremony, according to CNN.

Fischer has cooked at the Beach Plum Inn in Chilmark, Covington in Edgartown, and is the farm manager at Beetlebung Farm in Chilmark, which was originally purchased by his grandfather Albert “Ozzie” Oswald Fischer Jr. in 1961. The Fischer family has been on the Island for 250 years. Last summer Fischer ran a small market in Menemsha where the Menemsha Deli once stood. Fischer is also the author of “The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook,” which has been described as “A year of fresh, simple, seasonal cooking” from a chef running his grandfather’s farm, and which won the James Beard Award in 2016 (considered by cooks to be the “Oscar of cookbooks”).

Schumer, who has starred in movies including “Train Wreck” and the upcoming “I Feel Pretty,” which was filmed in Massachusetts, posted several pictures of the wedding on her Instagram page. Celebrities attending the ceremony, held in Malibu, Calif., included Jake Gyllenhaal and Larry David (also seasonal Vineyarders), Jennifer Aniston, and Jennifer Lawrence, according to Hollywood Life.

Schumer also posted a photo saying, “No, I’m not pregnant,” and asked people to donate money to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit advocating for gun control and against gun violence, in lieu of a wedding gift.