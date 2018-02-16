Proposed West Tisbury building demolition takes flak

A proposal to demolish a town building built in 1895 received considerable pushback Thursday night before the Martha’s Vineyard Commission.

West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand presented the town’s case for demolition. The Old Courthouse Road building is considered a development of regional impact (DRI).

The building served many different town uses over the years including a fire station, which is the reason two garage doors are cut into its facade. West Tisbury intends to raze the building to make way for affordable housing, but neighbors along Old Courthouse Road want it remodeled as a single family home to preserve its historic character.

Rand told the commission future residents of the housing would be better served by a new building than by the town attempting to find a way to rehabilitate the current one.

The town recognizes that there’s value in the wood and granite of the building, Rand said. As part of whatever package is assembled for a demolition contractor, the value of those materials will be factored in to lessen taxpayer burden, she said.

As far as remodeling, she said the work would be so extensive, if done, the building would wind up being new. But since the layout of the building doesn’t work well for what the town intends, among other reasons, remodeling is not what West Tisbury selectmen wish to do.

“The board of selectmen has voted unanimously to go forward with the request to take this building down, which I will say, actually, we don’t take lightly. The fact that [selectman] Skipper Manter voted to demolish a building is nothing short of miraculous,” she said.

In order to get increased affordable housing benefit, commissioner Michael Kim, the state’s representative, asked if the town considered selling the building to buy something more suitable with the proceeds.

Sales aren’t a model West Tisbury uses, Rand said. “My instinct is that we could not purchase another piece of land for what we could sell this one for because land is at a premium, particularly in West Tisbury,” she said.

Speaking from the audience, West Tisbury Affordable Housing member Ted Jochsberger said the building needed to come down, that it’s a potential hazard to leave standing. He did not elaborate on why but said a plaque would make an appropriate historical tribute.

“I’ve been in the construction industry here for 25 years,” Old Courthouse Road resident Jason Napier said. “I would say personally the building is in great shape. If you look at the photos, the walls, the ridge, it’s straight and true. And I wouldn’t say it’s anywhere near being a dangerous building. There are some things that might need to be mitigated in there but I wouldn’t say it’s in dangerous condition.”

Napier went on to say he thought the building was among the oldest of its type in town, and that it had historic value.

Based on an environmental survey conducted by the town, the building contains lead, asbestos, and mercury, Paul Foley, the commission’s DRI coordinator, said during an introduction to the hearing. Rand later told The Times the mercury is in old fluorescent bulbs and is therefore not really part of the structure.

The demolition has the approval of the West Tisbury planning board and the historical commission, Foley noted.

Napier also said he believed the stated lot size the building sits on is inaccurate — only a half acre in reality. Because of this, he said the septic possibilities and resale value of the property are diminished.

The land was surveyed recorded in the registry of deeds, she said. She said she did not think the lot was that small but would check.

On Friday, Rand said the lot was indeed smaller than believed — a bit over half an acre. She attributed her previous estimate of scale to erroneous assessor’s card data. The size of the lot would reduce the number of permissible bedrooms in any affordable project there to two — down one from three, as previously thought, she said. Rand stressed that what will become of the lot was not at issue before the commission, however. The DRI is limited to evaluating the request to demolish the building, she said.

Napier said he was surprised West Tisbury is giving up a piece of town land when, with town growth, its municipal needs are growing.

West Tisbury selectman Kent Healy said uses for the building have been studied a number of times without luck. Recently its use as a highway barn was explored, but the town could not find a way to make the building adhere to the codes that use would dictate, he said.

A letter signed by eight families from Old Courthouse Road was received by the commission on Feb. 13. Among other concerns, it suggested the commission should be wary of a link being implemented to the proposed Huseby Mountain Farm development via the property in question.

Old Courthouse Road resident Jill Napier tried to raise issues related to Huseby Mountain Farm and Island Housing Trust relative to the parcel the building sits on, but chairman Jim Vercruysse derailed the subject on the grounds it was not within the parameters of the hearing.

Vercruysse closed the hearing after a little over an hour of commentary. He left the written record open until Feb.26 at 4 pm.

The commission also discussed Eastville Drive in Oak Bluffs, as well as top-of-the-shop housing in Oak Bluffs.