MVRHS hockey girls scare Bourne

For awhile on Saturday afternoon, it looked like the winless Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls varsity hockey team might break their season-long drought, but the Bourne High School Canalmen exploded for three third-period goals to skate off with a 5-2 win.

Down 1-0 after one period, the young Vineyarders created fireworks of their own in the second period when junior Meghan Sonia and sophomore Lauren Boyd scored 40 seconds apart to take a 2-1 lead. Senior Saige Araujo assisted on Sonia’s goal. The Vineyarders’ hottest scorer took a pass coming over the Bourne blueline, kicked it to herself, and buried a 20-footer in the top left corner.

Boyd muscled her way in front of the Bourne net 40 seconds later to gather a pass from freshman Ruby Reimann and stuff it home with 1:30 left in the period, giving the Vineyarders a 2-1 lead over a strong (15-2-2) Bourne team that had shut out the Vinyarders 4-0 in a meeting last month.

But with five seconds left, Bourne scored in a scrum in front of the Vineyard net to tie it.

Bourne scored three times in the third, twice on the powerplay, to seal the deal.

Amelia Simmons starred in the Vineyard net against a dogged Bourne offense that kept the puck in the Vineyarder zone all afternoon and pressured the sophomore goalkeeper relentlessly.

The Vineyarders have two games remaining, both at home. On Monday Feb 29 at 1:30 they face off against Norwood High School for Senior Day, honoring seniors Saige Araujo, Alana Morris and Ginny Kent. The Vineyarders conclude their season against Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 4 pm at the MV Ice Arena.