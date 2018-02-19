MVRHS boys hockey falls in finale

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys varsity hockey team lost to Attleboro High School 5-1 Sunday afternoon at the MV Ice Arena in the championship game of the 20th annual Fairleigh S. Dickinson Jr. Invitational tournament.

The Vineyarders opened the game in dominant fashion before a contested puck squirted to Attleboro freshman phenom Aiden Diggin just outside the Vineyarders blueline. Diggin took several strides toward the net and buried a low wrister for a 1-0 Attleboro lead.

Attleboro scored once more in the first period and again in the second period. Vineyarder Willson Slayton scored with 5:21 left in the game off a feed from Hunter Ponte to cut the lead to 3-1, but the Bombardiers responded 25 seconds later for a 4-1 advantage, then added another late goal for the final verdict.

The Vineyarders got to the championship round by defeating Weston High School 5-1 on Saturday night. The Blue Bombardiers got there by outlasting Old Rochester Regional (ORR) 2-1 in a three-overtime game earlier on Saturday night.

Attleboro seemed unaffected by its Saturday night marathon. After getting their legs late in the first period, the Bombardiers out-quicked the Vineyarders for the final 35 minutes to hoist the trophy.

ORR had no problem with Weston High in the consolation round, cruising to a 7-0 win.