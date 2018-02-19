Swimmers take on States

1 of 2

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls swim team completed its season on Saturday with three record-setting swims at the Division 2 State Championships at Boston University. Overall, Duxbury won the team title, and the Vineyard placed 38th out of 52 teams.

In her first event, freshman Gabby Carr was seeded 23rd. She proceeded to win her heat (she was seeded 7th), swim her best time (2:02.83) and finish 13th. She became the first Vineyard swimmer to individually place (top 16) at the Sectionals or States.

Carr followed with a 5:34.34 in the 500 freestyle, a 2.5 second drop from her best time, and good enough for 17th place. Both swims lowered her own school records. After an eight-second drop in the 400 freestyle relay at the Sectionals, the girls were seeded 20th in the States.

With great efforts from freshman Yayla DeChiara (58.78), senior Lia Potter in her final Vineyard high school race (59.88), seventh grader Annabelle Brothers (1:01.82) and Gabby Carr (56.39), the Vineyard finished in 17th place (3:56.87), dropping almost two seconds from their Sectionals time. All three swims for the Vineyard were school records.

The Vineyard boys swim team completed its season in fine fashion on Sunday with three record-setting swims at the Division 2 State Championships at Boston University. Overall, Wayland won the team title. Forty-two teams qualified swimmers for the meet.

In his first event, senior Evan Sauter swam his best 100 butterfly ever. His time of 55.38 was a team record, and good enough for 20th overall. Evan followed that swim with a 57.83 in the 100 backstroke, his first time under 58 and another school record. He finished 18th in the 100 backstroke.

It was a memorable last event for the Vineyarders. Their final time of 3:35.99 was almost 2 seconds faster than their time at Sectionals last weekend. Senior Harrison Dorr led off the relay with a 52.64. Eighth grader Ruairi Mullin followed with a 56.95, and fellow eighth grader Oliver Dorr followed in a 55.32. Evan Sauter anchored the relay in his best 100 split ever, 51.08. The Vineyard finished in 18th place, setting another school record. It was the final high school swim for co-captains Harrison Dorr and Evan Sauter.

With the States meet complete, the boys and girls finished their best season ever.