Art exhibit and reception: Introspection by Tom Mullins

A reception to honor the work of Island artist Tom Mullins will be held at the West Tisbury library on Saturday, March 3, from 4 to 5 pm. According to a press release, Mullins’ work will be on display in the library’s community room throughout March. Both the exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

Mullins was born and raised in Pittsburgh. Most of his life was spent in the oil business and living abroad in both London and Beirut. Before retiring to the Vineyard, Mullins was director of Middle East Studies at Harvard. Three years ago at age 79, he took his first art lessons, realizing a lifelong desire to paint. Valentine Estabrook has been both his great friend and teacher, exploring different mediums. Mullins’ success is made more interesting by both his age and advanced Parkinson’s disease. His work has been featured at Featherstone, the A Gallery, and the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse.