‘Cancer and Cannabis’ community forum

“Cancer and Cannabis,” an informational Q&A community forum, will be held on Tuesday, March 6, from 3 to 4:30 pm in the community room at the West Tisbury Free Public Library. According to a press release, the forum is hosted by Patient Centric MV, the on-Island State Licensed Registered Marijuana Dispensary (RMD) for cultivation and distribution.

The forum will be hosted by Geoff Rose, CEO of Patient Centric. Four years ago, in anticipation of the commonwealth’s legalizing medical marijuana, Mr. Rose began the process of becoming expert in the licensing, zoning, cultivating and distribution of medical marijuana. He often travels to Colorado, for example, to learn from the officials there who have been providing patients with medical marijuana for several years. In addition to establishing the Patient Centric practice, Mr. Rose has for more than a decade been the co-founder of Our Island Club, the local consumer cooperative program.

The community forum will be moderated by Dr. Terry Kriedman, an obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN) specialist.

Rabbi Dr. Yosef Glassman will explain how medical marijuana works to mitigate the negative side effects of cancer treatment. Glassman is a specialist in geriatric medicine and integrative cannabinoid therapeutics. Most recently he served as lead hospitalist at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Also on the forum program is herbalist Heather Thurber who will share how medical marijuana has aided her clients. Dr. Sumner Silverman will share his personal experience with the use of medical marijuana to handle the pain of cancer treatment.

Speakers at the forum will explain the process by which patients and their caregivers living on Martha’s Vineyard will become registered for the use of medical marijuana and the process for utilizing the distribution center to select the appropriate form of medical marijuana and make a purchase.

The forum will also address the “five most asked questions,” and those attending are urged to bring their questions as well.

This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.