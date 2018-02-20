Chilmark Fire Station undergoes back-to-back asbestos inspections

1 of 6

Chilmark’s primary fire station had two asbestos surveys done by two different environmental firms last week.

Since the initial Times report on Feb 2, (“Threat of asbestos haunts Chilmark’s fire station,”) concern has grown among town officials about potential asbestos pollution from Transite-type boards that extensively panel the station’s vehicle bays.

On Feb. 6, Chilmark selectmen voted unanimously to hire a “hazardous materials” inspector. FLI Environmental of Dedham was chosen to do the work, and an FLI inspector surveyed the fire station on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Company president David McDonald said FLI expects to have results by the end of this week.

Independently, the firefighter’s association had voted on Feb 5. to hire an asbestos inspector from Kansas-based Terracon Consultants. The association acted independently due to concerns about potential health hazards in the station and the perceived indifference of the board of selectmen.

On Thursday, Feb. 15, an inspector from Terracon surveyed the fire station. Chilmark fire department officials noted that the inspection included the testing of linoleum flooring on the second floor of the station that may have been installed with an asbestos-containing adhesive. The results of the Terracon inspection should be ready by Friday, Feb. 23, or Monday, Feb. 26, fire department officials said.

