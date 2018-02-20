Community lunch program

Following the success of their Summer Food Service Program, Island Grown (IGI) will host a community lunch at rotating libraries each day of the February school vacation (Feb. 26 to March 2). According to a press release, IGI hopes these meals will bring people together during these winter days to share good food and fellowship. Lunch will be free and all are welcome.

The food will be prepared by Harvest of the Month chef, Gabrielle Chronister, and the new IGI Summer Food Service Program Chef, Jean Cleary. Lunch will consist of hot soup, bread, vegetable sticks, cider, and a dessert. It will be served from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm, and the location will change every day, with the following schedule:

Monday: Vineyard Haven library

Tuesday: West Tisbury library

Wednesday: Oak Bluffs library

Thursday: West Tisbury library

Friday: Oak Bluffs library

West Tisbury library will be providing their own, free community lunch on non-IGI days — Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

IGI has received generous support from the Island community to make this program possible. Isola restaurant is donating the use of their kitchen space for the preparation of the meals. Our Summer Food Service Program volunteer organizing partners, St. Andrew’s, We Stand Together, the Island Food Pantry, Federated Church, First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, Good Shepherd Parish, and the Hebrew Center, are helping garner volunteers for this program too. Volunteers will help serve the meals all week.

For more information, visit igimv.org or email Noli Taylor at noli@igimv.org.