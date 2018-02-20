Court Report: Feb. 1 – 16, 2018

Feb. 1, 2018

Curtis M. Maciel, Tisbury; DOB 7/11/89, disorderly conduct: guilty, filed; assault and battery on a police officer: guilty – 90 days in the house of correction suspended, probation for one year, must pay $50 VW; resisting arrest: guilty, probation for one year, possession of class B drug (Xanax): dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

Curtis M. Maciel, Tisbury; DOB 7/11/89, forgery of a check: continued without finding for one year, must pay $1,000 restitution, $90 VW and $50 PSF; larceny under $250: guilty, probation for one year.

Curtis M. Maciel, Tisbury; DOB 7/11/89, negligent operation of a motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF and $50 VW; failure to stop/yield: not responsible; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Feb. 2, 2018

Riesler R. Dos Santos, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/10/80, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Sean S. Steves, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/3/63, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Feb. 12, 2018

Thomas R. Wilkins, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/5/94, OUI-drugs, 2nd offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Feb. 15, 2018

Mario Eduardo Spindola, Edgartown; DOB 9/10/86, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Feb. 16, 2018

John D. Black, West Tisbury; DOB 5/4/80, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: responsible, must pay $100 fine; speeding in violation of special regulation: responsible, must pay $100 fine.

Bryann M. Darcy, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/27/91, OUI-liquor or .08%: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle: not guilty; marked lanes violation: responsible, must pay $100 fine.