Edgartown town administrator Pam Dolby announces retirement

After 12 years in the top office in Edgartown town hall, Pam Dolby has announced she will retire after the end of the fiscal year, in July. Dolby made the announcement at the selectmen’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

“I’ve enjoyed everyone I’ve worked with, the department heads have been great, but I’m exhausted,” she said. “The work keeps piling up and someone newer and younger should come in and take the reins … I’ve always said Edgartown has very, very smart voters who ask the right questions to get their information, and I’ve loved working with them.”

Dolby said the death of a close family friend this New Year’s holiday also played a part in her decision.

“I want to get my life back, enjoy it, do other things,” she said.

Dolby said she would assist with the transition and her tenure would likely end on or about July 15, adding she’d do her best to leave her office neat.

“There’s nobody I know that’s given more to this town than you Pam,” selectman Art Smadbeck said. “You’ve given so much to this town, and on behalf of the town, I can’t tell you how much I personally appreciate it.”

“You have been the perfect person for this position, because of the way you handle everything,” selectman Margaret Serpa said. “You get so much done and so professionally and [you’re] so kind to everybody, you are amazing. But you’re right, you need to enjoy your family. You’re not going to be easy to replace.”

Ms. Dolby also gave praise to Vineyard Gazette reporter Sara Brown. “I also want to thank Sara; I think you are a very good reporter,” she said. “You’ve been very professional with me ever since you got here. You’ve always done your best to tell both sides of the story and I really appreciate that and I have a lot of respect for you.”

A lifelong Edgartonian, Ms. Dolby took over as town administrator on January 1, 2006. She replaced Peter Bettencourt, who held the position since 1966.

Dolby held many positions at town hall in her 42 years of service, though her primary duty for many years was as the administrator of the Parks Commission.