Gauguin in the Lava

Inside a lava pool sits a girl
in a blue dress
playing with water that jumps
in her lap
Closer to the sea her mother
in a blue patterned dress
And further her father in blue patterned trunks
He is looking at me
dark and full
I bend to take a sip of the ocean
He and I smile at each other.
Fan Ogilvie
Fan Ogilvie, who was West Tisbury’s second poet laureate, lists among her accomplishments a contest in poetry for high schoolers known as Promising Young Poets, a program in poetry and playwriting in the MV House of Correction, a continuing Summer Festival in Poetry featuring readings by national and local poets, and numerous readings at various venues around the Island.