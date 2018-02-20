Gauguin in the Lava

Inside a lava pool sits a girl

in a blue dress

playing with water that jumps

in her lap

Closer to the sea her mother

in a blue patterned dress

And further her father in blue patterned trunks

He is looking at me

dark and full

I bend to take a sip of the ocean

He and I smile at each other.

Fan Ogilvie

Fan Ogilvie, who was West Tisbury’s second poet laureate, lists among her accomplishments a contest in poetry for high schoolers known as Promising Young Poets, a program in poetry and playwriting in the MV House of Correction, a continuing Summer Festival in Poetry featuring readings by national and local poets, and numerous readings at various venues around the Island.