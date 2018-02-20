Good vibrations

Valerie Sonnenthal’s Restorative Sound Baths continue this Friday, Feb. 23, at 7 pm at the M.V. Co-Housing Common House at 17 Rock Pond Rd. in West Tisbury. The resonant vibrational healing qualities of the instruments can help to alleviate pain and discomfort, inviting deep relaxation and relief. This enables the body to make the shifts necessary for healing to take place on all levels. Drop-in for $15 to $20, and try sound therapy out for yourself. For more information, call 508-645-9692, or visit peakedhillstudio.org.