As part of the M.V. Women’s Committee eight-week Women’s Winter Film Series, the West Tisbury library hosts a screening of “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise” on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 3 pm. The documentary covers the life of Maya Angelou, the versatile poet, singer, dancer, memoirist, activist, and playwright. The film will be followed by a facilitated discussion, and refreshments will be served. Free. Call 508-693-3366 or email olarsen@clamsnet.org.