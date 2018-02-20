Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health programs

The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health (MVPH) is currently taking registrations for its spring series. The courses are:

My Life My Help: Self-management for those with long-term conditions or caring for someone else: Course covers heart disease, diabetes, stroke, depression, overweight, and arthritis. Learn healthful behaviors including exercise, portion control, symptom management, coping strategies and communications with providers. Develop a personal action plan for wellness in each area.

Six weeks, 2.5-hour sessions. Wednesdays, March 14 to April 25, 2018. 10 to12:30 pm. Tisbury Council on Aging, Vineyard Haven.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers: Family caregivers must take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. Learn to communicate effectively, find time for yourself, reduce guilt, anger, and depression, make tough decisions, set goals and problem-solve. Six weeks, 1.5-hour sessions. Mondays, March 5 to April 9, 2018. 1:30 to 3:30 pm. Edgartown Council on Aging, Edgartown

A Matter of Balance: Many older adults experience falls or concerns about falling and restrict their activities due to worry. Learn to manage falls and increase activity. Begin to view falls as controllable, set goals to increase activity, make in-home changes to reduce fall risks, start some easy beginner exercises to increase strength and balance slowly. Eight weeks, 2-hour sessions.

Call Kathleen at 508-627-5797 ext.114 or email ksamways@ihimv.org to register.