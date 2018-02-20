MVRHS tracksters shine at D5 championships

Led by Mackenzie Condon’s second-place finish in the long jump, 11 Martha’s Vineyard Regional high school track and field athletes soared at the Division 5 state championships last weekend at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

Condon’s 16’ 4” leap was just one inch behind the winner, earning her second place in the D5 championships and a spot this weekend in the all-school state championships at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Seven other Vineyarder athletes finished in the D5 top ten, including: Amber Cuthbert, sixth in the women’s mile run (5:23.05), Peter Burke, fifth in the boys mile (4:38.74), and Dash Christy who finished fifth (19’ 5”) in the boy’s long jump, despite being ranked 23rd before the meet.

The boys 4×800 yard relay team, consisting of Otto Osmers, Daniel Rivard, Isaac Richards, Peter Burke (alternate Owen Atkins), sped to a sixth place finish with an 8:56 time to set a new MVRHS school record.

MVRHS coach Joe Schroeder was bursting his buttons this week on his young team’s performance. “This really is a big deal. We were reloading after losing so many seniors last year and it’s wonderful to send this many kids and to see the personal bests and school records they set. It’s a testament to their commitment to their sport,” he said. Underclassmen Cuthbert, Burke, Condon and Christy all had personal bests in the meet and the boys relay team set a personal best as well as a new school record in their event.

MVRHS also got solid performances from Catherine Cherry, 12th in the two-mile, Nathaniel Packer, 16th in shot-put and JoJo Bonneau, 17th in the 55m hurdles.