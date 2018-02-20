A Remembrance For Jon Harris

To the Editor:

We shall deeply miss this unique and unforgettable person who gave so much acceptance and support to the students of the West Tisbury School, and to his greater island community. He was admired by so many of us for beautifully painting his life outside the lines of expectations and conventionality.

A man of many interests and talents, he was comfortable in his own skin being his ever-positive, spiritual, off beat, kooky self – and always a steadfast and supportive friend.

Our hearts are hurting.

Rest in peace and tinkle those ivories my friend.

Abbe Burt

Vineyard Haven