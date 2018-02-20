Rockland Trust’s Investment Management Group surpasses $3.5 billion in Assets

Rockland Trust announced its Investment Management Group (IMG) has surpassed $3.5 billion in assets under administration. According to a press release, assets grew by more than 16 percent from the same period last year.

Helping to drive the growth was the bank’s expansion onto Martha’s Vineyard in May 2017, which added a new investment management office in Edgartown. In addition, IMG continued to attract experienced investment professionals, including a seasoned team on Cape Cod, Rachael Aiken, CFP ® and Bonnie Loedel, Esq., who joined Rockland Trust’s Osterville office in September 2017. In late spring 2018, the bank will open a seventh investment office in Hyannis.

“This is a significant milestone that serves as a testament to our great team of investment professionals and our ability for sustained growth, both organically and by leveraging the Company’s acquisitions,” said David B. Smith, CFA and chief investment officer at Rockland Trust, in the press release. “Client relationships are the foundation of everything we do at Rockland Trust, and that is particularly true in to the counsel we provide to our investment management clients.”