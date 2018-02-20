Sugar kelp farming comes to Vineyard waters

The Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group, using a grant from the Edey Foundation, is experimenting with rope-grown sugar kelp in the hopes of fostering a new winter industry on the Vineyard. Sugar kelp is a brownish seaweed, native to the northeast Atlantic, that grows in long ribbons. Technically it’s a type of algae.

In the company of researchers, The Times recently visited a kelp test site a few hundred yards off Menemsha Beach. Stretched below Vineyard Sound between two moorings was a shaggy kelp line that when hauled up, looked like a continuum of glistening mop heads. The researchers beamed at the sight of its robustness. One of them, Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust executive director Shelley Edmundson, said the kelp had grown vigorously since the rope was deployed on Nov. 28, 2017. At that time, Edmundson said, the kelp seedlings on the rope averaged four millimeters long. On Feb. 6, the 242-millimeter kelp grew from the rope, Edmundson said. Significant growth for 70 days, she said.

Kelp needs current and cold to thrive, according to Edmundson, who with intern Otto Osmers, has been managing the Menemsha kelp experiment for the shellfish group. In the right location, wintertime Chilmark can offer both conditions. A previous kelp experiment in Menemsha Pond offered the wrong conditions and resulted in a poor crop, because the water was too warm and the current was insufficient, Edmundson said. Warmer water “fouls” kelp by infesting it with tiny sea critters, she said, while still or sluggish water deprives kelp of nutrients and stunts its growth.

Ideally sugar kelp needs 1 to 2 knots of current to maintain a proper nutrient flow, shellfish group co-director Amandine Hall said. Sugar kelp naturally grows deep where the water stays chilly, she said, but in the winter, it can be grown close to the surface, where it’s easier to access, and still be in the cold water that suits it.

Unlike traditional farming, kelp farming requires no land use, fertilizer, or freshwater, Hall said. Moreover, farming it in Vineyard waters could help offset nitrogen pollution.

“It’s a plant so it absorbs nitrogen,” she said.

Last year the experiment in Menemsha Pond, which operated under the same Army Corps of Engineers permit as this year’s off the beach, began with seeded rope from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute (WHOI). The year prior to that, and each year since for three consecutive years, the Shellfish Group has also deployed kelp line off Eastville with decent success. The first year of experimentation off Eastville, the Shellfish Group seeded its own rope at the Hughes Hatchery in Oak Bluffs, Hall said. WHOI provided the Eastville starter seed the next two years, as it also has for the kelp line deployed off Menemsha this year, she said.

As a cold water crop, Edmundson and Hall both said they hope kelp farming can eventually help offset the downtime many Islanders who work on the water experience in the winter months. In addition to being farmable by itself, they pointed out that sugar kelp can be combined with shellfish farming. A few shellfish farmers have begun to dabble in this type of combination farming, Edmundson and Hall said. Cottage City Oysters sold kelp it grew to Beach Road Restaurant in Vineyard Haven last season, Hall said, where it was served with tuna tartar. Martha’s Vineyard Sea Salt has shown interest in flavoring one of its products with local kelp, she said. Other on-Island commercial possibilities for farmed kelp include use as a beauty product, a smoothie ingredient, or as fertilizer, she said.

Asked if kelp farming might work at the impending wind farms south of the Vineyard, Hall said, “That would be an amazing spot for it.”

She pointed to the strong currents and the kelp line anchoring potential of the turbine pylons as two reasons why.

As to where to find an active kelp farming industry in New England, Hall pointed to Vacationland.

“It’s a huge industry in Maine.”

‘Never dried, never dyed’

Maine’s seaweed powerhouse is Ocean Approved of Saco. Hall described the company as “very very encouraging” to the shellfish group’s nascent kelp program and voracious in its kelp consumption.

“They can’t grow enough.”

She said she thought it likely they would buy kelp produced on the Vineyard, should farms take hold.

In the New England states “we are easily the largest processor,” Ocean Approved vice president of sales and marketing Fran Tighe said.

Ocean Approved both grows its own kelp and buys from local farmers, he said. Tighe said it was possible his company would buy from Vineyard kelp farmers, should they emerge. Ocean Approved has bought from Rhode Island famers in the past, he said. Because they process kelp within 24 hours of harvest, the logistics of getting the kelp to Saco in a timely manner is something to consider, he said.

Ocean Approved produces and commercially sells shredded kelp and seaweed salad as well as cubed kelp for use in smoothies, pesto, or even salsa verde, Tighe said.

What sets Ocean Approved kelp apart, he said, is that it’s American made, fresh, and undyed. Asian seaweed imported into the United States is dried and has been dyed green for marketability when it would otherwise be brown, according to Tighe, and often its grown in questionable bodies of water that may harbor pollutants.

Ocean Approved blanches its kelp fresh, then flash-freezes it, Tighe said. The blanching process naturally turns the kelp from brown to green, he added. The company recently developed the slogan: “Never dried, never dyed,” Tighe said.

In Menemsha, MV Fishermen’s Preservation Trust intern Otto Osmers has stewarded the kelp line through the winter so far under Edmundson’s supervision. He sees kelp as a sustainable vehicle to keep his family’s seafaring traditions alive.

“I have fished my whole life and many people in my family were commercial fishermen,” he said and I [want to] continue that. I fish a student lobster license and also fish on many other boats out of Menemsha.”

He went on to express his support for kelp farming as a sustainable source of food and an alternative to “hammering the oceans” with pollution and habitat loss. Also, he said, it’s “pretty delicious.”

Vineyard kelp experimentation remains ongoing, Hall said, with growing interest and other encouraging signs like the hearty growth on the Menemsha kelp line rolling in of late.

“It would be really wonderful for the Island if we could make this happen,” she said.